Dorsey donation to library

Local manufacturer Dorsey Trailer has joined forces with the Elba Public Library to help bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County to the library. On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17, Dorsey reps Bradley Bane and Joseph Scott delivered a check for just over $500 to help support a year of books for approximately 20 children through the program. Those present for the check presentation included (from left) Bradley Bane of Dorsey Trailer; Little Miss Elba Bella Bane; Joseph Scott of Dorsey Trailers; Judy Penuel – director of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County; Little Miss Zion Chapel Bella Boutwell; Jennifer Amlong – director of th Elba Public Library; and Sandy Williams – director of the Elba Chamber of Commerce. As of Tuesday, Amlong said 11 Elba/Zion Chapel area children had already signed up for the program through the Elba Public Library.

