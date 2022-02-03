The Elba Masonic Lodge #170 held a Pancake & Sausage Supper for the community Monday night, Jan. 31, at the Lodge, located on Larkin Road in Elba. During the event, a Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Pete and Lize Hayes thanking them for serving as judges during the organization’s recent Chili Cookoff contest. The Hayes’ operate the It Don’t Matter restaurant in Highland Home, Ala. Those pictured above include (from left): Eddie Kelley, Corey Hayes, Pete Hayes, Wendell Black, and Harry Young. Monday night’s community Pancake Supper was a success with approximately 60 people attending. The local Masons said they plan to host another Pancake Supper again since this one was such a success. They thanked all who came out to enjoy the food and fellowship.
