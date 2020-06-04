Elba Masonic Lodge #170 presented a 50-Year Pin Thursday, May 28, 2020, to Hubert Kelley Jr. (center) of Jack, Ala. The pin was presented by District Lecture Brother Billy Wilkerson (left) and Mr. Kelley was officially pinned by his niece, Stacey Kelley Flowers (right). Mr. Kelley’s brother also received a 50-Year Pin during this ceremony.
Elba Masonic Lodge #170 presents 50-Year pin to Hubert Kelley Jr.
