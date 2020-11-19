On Monday evening, Nov. 30, the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 will hold its annual Elba Pot Full of Fun Chili Cook Off. Trophies will be given for Chili- 1st, 2nd, 3rd and People's Choice. This year the Lodge has added awards for Best Cornbread, Best Side Dish and Best Dessert. Entries are free as is the fun! This event is open to the public to attend. The Elba Masonic Lodge is located on Larkin Road in Elba, Ala.
Latest News
- Cub Scout Pack 87 honors veterans by cleaning at Elba’s Veterans Memorial Park
- Elba Masonic Lodge set to host annual chili cook off
- Brantley Bulldogs bite Bears 48-6
- Coffee County proclaims Nov. 19-25 as Farm City Week
- Elba FY2021 city budget includes pay raises
- Notice to Creditors - Estate of Peggy J. Boutwell
- Notice to Creditors - Estate of Tommy Vance Tyler
- Brainstorms for 11/19/2020
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba native among newly graduated Alabama State Troopers
- Public Notice - Cook Chevrolet sale of vehicles
- Cutest Costume Contest Winner...
- Notice of Filing of Final Settlement - Estate of Pearl H. Town
- Nearly 61 percent of Coffee County voters cast ballots in Nov. 3rd general election
- Brantley wins opening round of Class 1A football playoffs 65-9
- Estate Legal - Betty Myrl Boutwell
- Elba junior Tigers sweep past Samson
- Clyde Ben Amlong
- Nellie J. Jones
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.