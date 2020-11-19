On Monday evening, Nov. 30, the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 will hold its annual Elba Pot Full of Fun Chili Cook Off. Trophies will be given for Chili- 1st, 2nd, 3rd and People's Choice. This year the Lodge has added awards for Best Cornbread, Best Side Dish and Best Dessert. Entries are free as is the fun! This event is open to the public to attend. The Elba Masonic Lodge is located on Larkin Road in Elba, Ala.

