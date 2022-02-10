Bryan Pelaez (right) a Master Mason from Spring, Texas visited Elba on Feb. 7th to attend Lodge with Elba Masons at Elba Masonic Lodge #170. Brother Pelaez is on a year-long mission to visit each state and visit with as many Lodges as possible. He hopes to help generate a renewed interest in the Masonic Fraternity. Brother Pelaez’s home Lodge is Northwest Lodge #1434, Spring Texas. He started his mission in the South to take advantage of a warmer climate and will be making his way North as the weather warms up. The Elba Lodge was his first stop in Alabama and he has an interest in the area history. Elba Masonic Lodge #170 is the oldest Lodge in Coffee County and one of the oldest in the state. Pictured with Pelaez is Elba Lodge Master Wendell Black (left).
