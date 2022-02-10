Masons visitor

Bryan Pelaez (right) a Master Mason from Spring, Texas visited Elba on Feb. 7th to attend Lodge with Elba Masons at Elba Masonic Lodge #170. Brother Pelaez is on a year-long mission to visit each state and visit with as many Lodges as possible. He hopes to help generate a renewed interest in the Masonic Fraternity. Brother Pelaez’s home Lodge is Northwest Lodge #1434, Spring Texas.  He started his mission in the South to take advantage of a warmer climate and will be making his way North as the weather warms up. The Elba Lodge was his first stop in Alabama and he has an interest in the area history. Elba Masonic Lodge #170 is the oldest Lodge in Coffee County and one of the oldest in the state. Pictured with Pelaez is Elba Lodge Master Wendell Black (left).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.