Rodrick Caldwell

Book author Rodrick Caldwell was celebrated Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, as the Elba Public Library held a “Meet the Author and Book Signing” event. Caldwell has penned the book, “Man Thou Art Loosed” Volume 1. Library director Jennifer Amlong said, “We had a wonderful time as we celebrated Rodrick Caldwell as he shared his new book.” Caldwell is captured above holding a copy of his book along with his wife, Melanie.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.