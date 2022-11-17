Book author Rodrick Caldwell was celebrated Tuesday evening, Nov. 8, as the Elba Public Library held a “Meet the Author and Book Signing” event. Caldwell has penned the book, “Man Thou Art Loosed” Volume 1. Library director Jennifer Amlong said, “We had a wonderful time as we celebrated Rodrick Caldwell as he shared his new book.” Caldwell is captured above holding a copy of his book along with his wife, Melanie.
