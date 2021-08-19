Elba Rotary Club

Michelle Pierce and Susan Platt were guests at Elba Rotary Club on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and shared plans for their new business, Blessed Nutrition.  With plans to open in the near future, the new business will be located in the Moseley Studio building on Factory Avenue in downtown Elba and will be serving nutrition shakes and tea drinks.  In addition to learning about the new business, Rotary Club members enjoyed delicious samples of two of the tea flavors. Pictured above with Pierce and Platt is Rotarian Bill Brunson (center).

