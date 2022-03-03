The Elba Rotary Club will host a benefit golf tournament Friday, April 1, at the Elba Country Club.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble, with registration set for 8 a.m, and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Proceeds will go to scholarships and Tiger Town Park playground improvements
To register send an email to steve@elbaumc.com or visit the Facebook page Rotary of Elba.
