At 83 years old, Mrs Corene Daniels of Elba took her first airplane ride recently! Corene flew out of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. to Miami, Fla. where she boarded the Carnival Conquest ship for a 7-Day Cruise. Ten of her family members including her daughter Beverly, grandchildren Trent, Neka, Antonio and Dashia, daughter-in-law Linda Jean Daniels, daughter-in-law’s mom, Emma Ware, and Emma’s children Sara and Larry Tate, enjoyed the beautiful sites of Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, San Juan Puerto Rico, and The Grand Turk. Mrs. Corene enjoyed the trip immensely and was amazed at God’s Handiwork. So many of her family and friends gave her support to make her dreams of travel happen. She is so very thankful and appreciative of your gifts of love!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.