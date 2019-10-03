Halloween kicks off in force Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. in Elba for one of the Wiregrass area’s most fun fall events. For one evening only, Elba hosts ‘Pumpkins on the Square’ a Halloween extravaganza around the square. Building on the tradition of safe trick or treating for children the event is presented by the City of Elba and Elba Chamber of Commerce. It is made possible thanks to the support of Chamber member local businesses, churches and organizations. Everyone is invited to dress up especially the little ones and trick-or-treat at the ultimate neighborhood — Elba’s Court Square! Come and join the fun at Pumpkins on the Square beginning at 6 p.m. “Pumpkins on the Square is a family-focused event where neighbors can meet fellow neighbors and have Trick-or-Treat fun in a safe environment,” said Elba Chamber of Commerce executive director Sandy Bynum. “It is inspiring to work with our business community, organizations, and churches that are all dedicated to helping make trick or treat a safe event for area children. The Chamber invites families to come early shop and dine then come join the party.” This year’s festival will include decorated tables scattered around the Square sponsored by civic groups, business folks, and church groups all distributing free candy. Offerings of other fun activities for the whole family to enjoy will also be available. There will be small fee events such as the hayride, jumpy houses, face painting, and costume contest. The Coffee County Extension Service’s Farm City Committee will again sponsor free locally grown boiled peanuts. The Clements Community Gathering Space will be decorated with the Jack O’ Lantern Carving Contest participants. Those participating in the Pumpkin Carving Contest should deliver the pumpkins to the Elba Chamber of Commerce office by Thursday noom, Oct. 31st. The pumpkins should have the contestant’s name and phone number somewhere on it. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in the contest. Children and Adult divisions will be judging, if enough participation in the contest. Other vendors and businesses will have offerings around Court Square. The Elba High School Calypso Band will entertain. Businesses, churches and organizations giving out treats to local children should bring their own tables and set-up anywhere they would like around Court Square. Children will trick or treat at the tables along the sidewalks and on the Courthouse grounds. The Chamber requests that participants have their table, candy, decorations, and signage ready to go before six o’clock. Event admission is free. Parking is free; please absolutely no parking on Courthouse Square. For more information please call the Elba Chamber of Commerce 334-897-3125. Thursday, Oct. 31, is the official trick-or-treat time for the City of Elba; therefore, two other events have been planned in conjunction with Pumpkins on the Square. The annual Block Party at the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing will be held that afternoon from 4 – closing with stores in this shopping center handing out candy to youngsters. Also, the Elba Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center will have trick-or-treat time from 5:30-7:30 p.m. that evening. Youngsters are encouraged to go by the nursing home and trick-or-treat with the residents.
