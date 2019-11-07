Elba invites residents and visitors to kick off the holiday season in Downtown Elba at the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Celebration. Santa will make a visit to Elba for the Annual Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. “Alabama’s Bicentennial” is this year’s theme. The parade will take place in Downtown Elba. Families and friends will line the streets as over 100 parade entries march down and around Court Square. There will be bleachers with free seating in front of the Courthouse across from the viewing/announcer stage. An additional highlight of this free event is the lighting of the City’s 25-foot Christmas tree. Attendees will help countdown to the lighting of the tree. Entertainment will include the EHS Tiger Band playing holiday favorites, holiday performances and free candy. If you would like more information regarding the Elba Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting or to enter the parade contact the Elba Chamber of Commerce by phone at (334) 897-3125, email at elbachamber@troycable.net or stop by the Chamber Historic Stinson House at 329 Putnam Street, Elba.
