The Elba High School Class of 1966 held a reunion Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Elba Masonic Lodge, and the class members chose to make a donation of $600 to the Elba High School Alumni Association in memory of 10 deceased classmates. Earlier this week, Pam Baker, treasurer for the Alumni Association, accepted the donation from class members (shown above). Pictured handing the check to Baker is class member Sara (Warr) Strong. Others in attendance for the presentation included: Eddie Thompson, Bobby Edmondson, John Lawless, Neal Hutto, Merrill Shirley, Terry Calhoun, Jerome Blackmon, Kenneth Baker, Jackey Tindol, Harry Young, and David Blackmon.

