The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, Farmers Market Authority Section.
The SFMNP provides eligible seniors with $30 in vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. Food benefits are available on a first come, first serve basis until available funds are committed.
Don’t delay, complete an application today!!!!
Eligibility:
• Age — Must be 60 years of age or older on the day of application , AND
• Income — Applicants’ gross household income must not exceed these limits:
$1,756 monthly … for a household of … 1
$2,371 monthly … for a household of … 2
Visit http://fma.alabama.gov/SeniorNutrition/ if more than two people reside in the household.
How to apply:
Applicants must apply online on our website: http://fma.alabama.gov. Unfortunately applications cannot be accepted over the phone or by mail. If assistance is needed or for those with no computer, ask a relative, friend, church member, etc to complete the application for applicant with the information provided by the applicant.
If approved, applicants will receive vouchers by mail at the address given on the application.
Applicants must reapply every year!
What can be purchased with the vouchers?
Fresh fruits; Fresh vegetables; Honey; Cut Herbs
Where can the vouchers be used?
Vouchers can be redeemed at State Certified Farmers Markets, Farm Stands and U-Pick Operations. To view a list by county, visit http://www.fma.alabama.gov/FMCounty.aspx or http://agi.alabama.gov/docs/fma/RedemptionSites
Vouchers cannot be used at a grocery store or any location that is not listed on our redemption site.
