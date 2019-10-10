Mr. and Mrs. Stevie Laney of Ariton, Alabama announce the engagement of their daughter, Madison Brooke Laney, to Austin Glen Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Johnson of Elba, Alabama. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Olivia Crawley and the late Mr. Larry Crawley of Brundidge, Alabama and the late Mr. Obie Ray Laney and the late Mrs. Annette Laney of Ariton, Alabama. Madison is a 2013 graduate of Ariton High School and a 2017 graduate of The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in human environmental science. She is currently employed as a pharmaceutical sales representative. The future bridegroom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight D. Keesee of Marianna, Florida, and Mr. and Mrs. JL Johnson of Elba, Alabama. Austin is a 2013 graduate of Elba High School. He is a 2019 graduate of The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and was a member of the Crimson Tide’s 2015 and 2017 National Championship football teams and the 2015 and 2016 SEC Championship football teams. Austin is currently employed as a teacher and coach with Elba City Schools. The wedding is planned for December 21, 2019 at 6 o’clock in the evening at Roeton Baptist Church in Roeton, Alabama. A reception will follow at The Emporium in Troy, Alabama.
