From a teenager to a teen-at-heart, birthday parades have become the norm around Elba in recent weeks as family and friends of the ‘birthday boys and girls’ look for ways to honor their loved one and still maintain proper social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday afternoon, April 21, there was a line of cars traveling on Taylor Mill Road in Elba around 2 p.m. headed to the Taylor Mill Oaks assisted living facility. These vehicles were adorned with balloons, poster board signs and people standing in sunroofs and out windows – all wanting to wish a Happy Birthday to Ethelene Tucker [aka Sister]. Sister was celebrating her 89th birthday on Tuesday! A long line of well-wishers from blood relatives to church family made the loop in front of Taylor Mill Oaks wishing the birthday girl a happy day. She was sitting on the front porch of the facility taking her surprise all in. The joy this moment brought created ‘happy tears’ but it was obvious this well-loved lady was feeling much like a teenager Tuesday as she was made to feel even more loved than normal!
Ethelene Tucker surprised with birthday parade in celebration of her 89th birthday
