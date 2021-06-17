Elba volunteer firefighters Kelly Shehee, Whit Shehee, Dennis Manning, Mark Kelley, Johnny Manning, and Alan Willis worked together Friday morning to cut the grass, edge and weed-eat the yard of Chad Trott, a local firefighter/paramedic that was seriously injured in March in a motor vehicle accident. After nearly three months whole months in the hospital recovering from his injuries sustained in that accident, Trott returned to his home in Elba to complete his recovery process. That homecoming was made even bigger with an escort home by many of Trott’s fellow emergency responders from the local area. When he arrived at the house a big welcome home sign stood out with that freshly manicured yard thanks to the men pictured above.