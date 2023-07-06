Firefighter Whit Shehee (right), a volunteer with the Elba Fire Department, recently completed the Alabama Fire College’s 10-Week Firefighter Recruit School, which was conducted in Eufaula, Ala. Other than being a volunteer firefighter with the Elba Fire Department, Shehee also has been hired as a career firefighter with the City of Ozark Fire Department. Whit is a fourth-generation firefighter within his family. His dad, Kelly Shehee (left), who also serves as a volunteer with the Elba Fire Department and is a career firefighter with Fort Novosel (Ft. Rucker) Fire Department, had the honor and privilege of pinning Whit during the recent fire college recruit school graduation ceremony.
