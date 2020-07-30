On Friday, July 24, members of the Foggy Bottom Cruisers car club delivered a check to the Elba Public Library totaling $3,278 to help the library continue to provide reading materials and other services to the people of Elba and the surrounding communities. The funds were raised by the Foggy Bottom Cruisers via the Foggy Bottom Cruisin’ Car Show held July 11th in Elba where more than 100 cars were on display for the event. Kenneth Calhoun, Foggy Bottom Cruisin’ event organizer, said the club was able to increase its donation this year to the library because of increased support by the community’s people and businesses this year. He said that support helped offset some overall costs for the car club, which in turn generated more proceeds to be delivered to the Elba Public Library as all proceeds from the car show are earmarked each year to the library. Above, Calhoun presents the check to Elba Public Library director Jennifer Amlong. Also pictured are Foggy Bottom Cruisers members Larry Goodson, Lee Stricklin, and Greg Corder.
