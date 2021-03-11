Kenneth and Lacey Fox of Enterprise, Alabama are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Nicole Fox, to James Harold (Tripp) Hudson III, son of James Harold (Jamie) Hudson Jr. and Andrea Hudson of Elba, Alabama.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Charlotte Fox and the late Jessie Odell Fox of Daleville, Alabama, and Doris Fletcher of Enterprise and Jill Tempest Fletcher and the late Paul Fletcher of Acworth, Georgia.
Jessica is a 2015 honors graduate of Enterprise High School where she served as drum major for the Enterprise Big Blue Band. She is a 2020 graduate of Troy University where she earned a degree in marketing from the Sorrell College of Business. She is employed as an agent with an insurance firm in Montgomery, Alabama.
The future groom is the grandson of the late James Harold Hudson Sr. and Jane Harris Hudson, and Pete and Susann Nelson, and the late Loyce Campbell, all of Elba.
Tripp is a 2016 honors graduate of Elba High School. He is a 2020 cum laude graduate of Troy University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is employed as a salesman with a beverage distributor in Troy, Alabama.
A spring wedding is being planned for Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 6 o’clock in the evening at Magnolia Farms in Enterprise, Alabama. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.
