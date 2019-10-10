The Miss Elba Pageant Committee for the City of Elba hosted a “Good Luck Tea” for Miss Elba Lynsey Manning (back, center) as she prepares to represent her city in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant set for Oct. 18th and 19th in Dothan, Ala. Many citizens stopped by during the Good Luck Tea held Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6, at the Elba Chamber of Commerce office to wish Lynsey well and enjoy a few moments talking with her about her upcoming adventure. Lynsey’s fellow Miss Elba Queens also were there to celebrate the occasion with their friend. Pictured above with Lynsey are (left of rail) Future Little Miss Elba Ella Newby, Young Miss Elba Taylor Day and Junior Miss Elba Kate Hudson; (right of rail) Little Miss Elba Elizabeth James and Teen Miss Elba Zalie McKelvy. Petite Miss Elba Armani Latimer also was in attendance but had to leave before this photo was taken.
