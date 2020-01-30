Nancy Flowers, a resident of the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Elba, Ala., celebrated her 100th birthday last Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. In honor of this special occasion, the birthday girl was the guest of honor for a 100th birthday bash given to her by the Elba Nursing Home. She was joined by many family members, friends and fellow residents in celebrating this wonderful milestone. Lots of fun was had by all!!
