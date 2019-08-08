Steven and Billie Harrelson announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Lane Harrelson, to John-Mark Daniel Baker, son of Jamie and Cynthia Baker, all of Enterprise. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Carlie Bryan, the late Bill Simmons and Foy Ann Harrelson and the late Douglas Harrelson, all of Elba. She is a 2014 graduate of Enterprise High School and attended Troy University for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work. She is currently employed at Enterprise State Community College as a recruiter. The future bridegroom is the grandson of Jim and Judy Baker of Opelika and Ron and Helen Rayevich of Sarasota, Fla. He is a 2014 graduate of Enterprise High School and attended Auburn University for a bachelor’s degree in nutrition and wellness. He is currently employed as a sales associate. The wedding is planned for 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.