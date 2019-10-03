In conjunction with ‘Pumpkins on the Square’ the library will host the First Annual Haunted Library. Admission $1.00. The Haunted Library is just for fun and but may be scary to some. Please enter at your own risk! The following rules are for the safety of Library staff, volunteers, and patrons, and will be strictly enforced. Anyone caught in violation of these rules will be escorted out of the Haunted Library. - No running or pushing. - No strollers. - No touching actors or props. Our actors WILL NOT touch you, so please do not touch us! Bringing Children The Haunted Library is a haunted house, complete with fake blood, various frights, and jump scares; therefore, it is recommended for patrons ages 10+. While our Haunted Library is by no means extreme, it will most definitely be very creepy, and there will be lots of loud noises, scares, and potentially frightening props/costumed people. We strongly advise parents to use caution and discernment when deciding whether or not to bring children to the Haunted Library. If you decide to bring your children and they are too scared to enter the Haunted Library, please be respectful of other patrons and do not force them to participate.
