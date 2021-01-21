On Sunday, January 10, 2021 the marriage ceremony of Angeles Hernandez and Juan Morales was held at the First United Methodist Church in Ozark, Alabama. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Dr. Jason Thrower. The newly wed couple are living in Daleville.
The couple’s relatives reside in Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.