The Stories Behind the Stars initiative was created to organize one central digital location to collect the stories of all Americans who were killed during World War II.
These personal stories will be digitally linked to war memorials and cemeteries by a smartphone app so visitors can read the stories of the fallen. Work is currently being done on all of the Alabama WWII soldiers.
Persons with any information or photo [willing to share] on any soldier who died or was killed in World War II from Coffee or Geneva County Alabama, is asked to contact: Donna Snell, Ozark, AL [dpsnell@troycable.net or 334-774- 6777].
