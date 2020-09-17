The annual Jack Day Festival, sponsored by Altrusa International of Jack, Alabama, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the campus of Zion Chapel Schools. The year’s festival will consist of a car show and LOCAL craft vendors ONLY. Vendors that are selling food and/or drink items, but must comply with the health guideline. The sale and distribution of any food or drink items must be approved by Altrusa of International Jack, AL prior to the day of the festival. General booth rental fee for vendors will be $25. For more information, contact Kayla Deal at (334) 282-2516 (kayladeal82@gmail.com). The 3rd annual Jack Day Car Show is held in conjunction with the Jack Day Festival and is sponsored by Altrusa of Jack and Enterprise Muffler and Brake. There is a $20 car entry fee to show a vehicle. There will be prizes for Top 25 and Best in Show. A t-shirt will be given to the first 25 to register for the car show. For more information on the car show, contact Jerry Senn at (334) 464-0030 or Jennifer Gatlin at (334) 372-5817. All proceeds from the Jack Day Community Festival will be used to benefit Zion Chapel Schools and the Jack community.
Jack Day Festival set for Saturday, Sept. 26, to include art & crafts booths and car show
