levi at splash pad

The Elba Splash Pad was open Monday, July 4, and several families with youngsters took advantage of the water park. In conjunction with Elba’s Let Freedom Ring event, the Splash Pad remained open until 10 p.m. Monday night. An afternoon thunderstorm sent some home early, but many more returned after the rain showers left the area. That was the case with Levi Daniels, age 11, [pictured above] and his sister, Lily, age 6. The siblings enjoyed running through the water playing at the Splash Pad before moving over to Elba’s downtown square to catch the Let Freedom Ring activities with their family and friends. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.