On Friday July 24, 2020, Karizmah Yelverton Magwood participated in one of three Commencement Services held at Troy University due to COVID-19. Karizmah received her Bachelor’s of Science degree in interdisciplinary studies; education, diversity & literacy, and social science. Karizmah said her education journey has not been easy; however, thanks to a strong support system throughout the Wiregrass: Montgomery County Schools, Coffee County Schools, Elba City Schools, Enterprise State Community College, Troy University, and Community Action Partnership, she was able to finish strong with their support.
