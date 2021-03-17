Elba Public Library director Jennifer Amlong is shown presenting a certificate of completion to 4-year-old Lema Walker last Thursday, March 11, for Lema’s participation in the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. With the help of her family members reading to her, Lema was able to successfully read 1,000 books. The library staff honored Lema with a party last Thursday morning to celebrate her success.