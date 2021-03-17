The Elba Public Library celebrated one of its younger patrons Thursday morning, March 11, for completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
This program promotes family interaction by encouraging families to spend time together while working towards kindergarten readiness for the child – one book at a time.
Jennifer Amlong, director of the Elba Public Library, and the Elba Public Library staff held a party in honor of 4-year-old Lema Walker last Thursday morning celebrating her accomplishment of reading [with her family members] 1,000 books! Lema was joined at the party with her mom, Alisha Walker, and grandparents, Charles and Mary John Walker.
Amlongs said the one book at a time reading can include enjoying the same book multiple times and it be counted towards the ultimate goal of 1,000. She said young children love to hear a favorite story over and over again, and this program allows for it while still progressing towards the goal.
According to information from the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, by reading just one book a day with a child the goal of 1,000 books can be reached in less than three years, and reading aloud to infants and children encourages social, emotional, and cognitive development.
Lema signed up and began the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program with the Elba Public Library at age 3. She enjoyed her family members reading to her so much that she reached the 1,000-book goal very quickly.
Amlong said it is very easy to get started with the program. Simply sign the child up for the program with the library and start reading. The library provides a reading log for participants to keep up with the child’s progress or the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten app can be downloaded and used.
Along the way, the Elba library provides small gift tokens to the child as little milestones are reached, and upon completing the 1,000 books, Amlong said a party is held in honor of the child – just like was held last week for Lema Walker.
For more information on this program or other offered by the Elba Public Library, contact the library staff at (334) 897-6921.
