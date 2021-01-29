Lily Elizabeth Daniels celebrated a handful of birth years last weekend when she was treated Saturday, Jan. 23, with a “Beauty and the Beast” birthday party.
Lily officially turned 5-years-old on Friday, Jan. 15th.
For her party, she enjoyed cupcakes and other treats, opening presents, and playiing with her cousins and friends.
Lily is the daughter of Claude and Marsha Daniels of Elba.
