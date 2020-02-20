Local Woodmen Life marketing representative Linda Westbrook received the Alabama South Yellowhammers 2019 Top Hat award for the Alabama South Region during an awards banquet held Jan. 25th. She received the award as a top sales performer for the region. Pictured above with Westbrook (shown holder her award) is Mike Hutto, Woodmen Life state manager; Chip Westbrook, Linda’s husband; and Charles Windham, Woodmen Life area manager.
