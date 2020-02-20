Linda Westbrook award

Local Woodmen Life marketing representative Linda Westbrook received the Alabama South Yellowhammers 2019 Top Hat award for the Alabama South Region during an awards banquet held Jan. 25th. She received the award as a top sales performer for the region. Pictured above with Westbrook (shown holder her award) is Mike Hutto, Woodmen Life state manager; Chip Westbrook, Linda’s husband; and Charles Windham, Woodmen Life area manager.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.