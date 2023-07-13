Little Miss Firecracker

Elba Queens Faith Adcock, Ellison Eldridge, Olivia Grantham, Kayleigh Smith, and Aubrielle Sims are pictured above with winners and runners up from the 2023 Little Miss Firecracker Pageant held Tuesday, July 4th. 

The Little Miss Firecracker Pageant was held Tuesday, July 4, at the Elba Elementary School cafetorium. The pageant was sponsored by the Miss Elba Queens and held in conjunction with Elba’s “Let Freedom Ring” Independence Day events.

Winners and runners-up were announced in four divisions, to include:

Baby Miss

2nd alternate: Haisleigh Wright

1st alternate: Parker Ellis

Winner: Parker Kelley

Toddler Miss

2nd alternate: Lacey Daniels

1st alternate: Klayten Johnson

Winner: Emmalyn Johnson

Mini Miss 

2nd alternate: Adalyn Thompson

1st alternate: Addisyn Bowers

Winner: Elizabeth Johnson

Little Miss

2nd alternate: Khloe Thompson 

1st alternate: Molly Beck

Winner: Brinlee Cooper

