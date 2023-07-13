The Little Miss Firecracker Pageant was held Tuesday, July 4, at the Elba Elementary School cafetorium. The pageant was sponsored by the Miss Elba Queens and held in conjunction with Elba’s “Let Freedom Ring” Independence Day events.
Winners and runners-up were announced in four divisions, to include:
Baby Miss
2nd alternate: Haisleigh Wright
1st alternate: Parker Ellis
Winner: Parker Kelley
Toddler Miss
2nd alternate: Lacey Daniels
1st alternate: Klayten Johnson
Winner: Emmalyn Johnson
Mini Miss
2nd alternate: Adalyn Thompson
1st alternate: Addisyn Bowers
Winner: Elizabeth Johnson
Little Miss
2nd alternate: Khloe Thompson
1st alternate: Molly Beck
Winner: Brinlee Cooper
