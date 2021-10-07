James “Skip” Lobmiller and Kori Jenkins Dennis, both of Prattville, Alabama, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sommer Brooke Lobmiller, of Hope Hull, Alabama, to Blake Austin Cardwell, also of Hope Hull, Alabama, the son of Samuel and Alicia Koonce of Enterprise, Alabama, and Steve and Tammy Cardwell of Montgomery, Alabama.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of Prattville High School and a 2021 graduate of the Jefferson State Community College Physical Therapist Program with an Associate’s degree of applied science. She is currently employed as a PTA at Rehab Select at Hillview Terrace.
The future groom is a 2016 graduate of Zion Chapel High School, and he attended Trenholm State Technical College to obtain a degree in industrial maintenance. He is currently employed as a maintenance group leader in the welding department with Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.
The wedding is planned for Saturday, October 16, 2021, at The Chapel at the Farm in Akron, Alabama, beginning at 5:30 in the evening.
