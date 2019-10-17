A miscellaneous shower honoring Madison Laney, bride-elect of Austin Johnson, was held Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the home of Sally Bane of Elba. Friends and family were received by the bride-elect, along with her mother and sister and her future mother-in-law as they entered the home. Everyone enjoyed refreshments of petit fours, cheese straws, nuts, mints, and punch as they walked around viewing all of the lovely gifts the couple has received. Hostesses for the event included: Sally Bane, Kayron Shehee, Kaye Whitworth, Henrietta Grimes, Freida Grimes, Starla Amison, Ceina Spicer, Leslie Grantham, Susan Barnes, Doris Matthews, Morgan Matthews, Anna Marie Moore, Valerie Moore, Valice McKelvy, Jennifer Mosley, Misty Moguel, Jenny Gilmore, Destiny Hudson, and Janice Strickland.
