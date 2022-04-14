In a private ceremony, Miss Grace Cline and Mr. Jacob Rodriguez were married on August 18, 2022.
A marriage celebration is planned for Saturday, April 23, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Elba, beginning at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow at 5 p.m. at 85 Highway 84 Access Road, Elba.
No local invitations are being sent, but all family and friends are invited to attend.
