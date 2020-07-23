Mary Liza Phillips Smith celebrated her 100th Birthday with a theme of 100 Years Loved on Saturday, July 11, 2020, with a small group of family, friends and church family. Those in attendance were served an array of catered foods. The birthday queen started her day with a drive by parade from friends and family and ended with a beautiful party. She is a long-time resident of Elba coming to the city with a growing family from Barbour County, Ala. She worked for Dr. Hayes, Kleinerts and Con Agra Foods for many years of her life. Upon retirement, she was a foster parent for many years. She served as a foster grandparent well into her retirement years. She is a devoted church mother of Harris Temple C.O.G.I.C where Superintendent W K Ellison is the Pastor. Her birthday celebration ended on her actual birthday, Monday, July 13, 2020, with a family-only luncheon at one of her favorite restaurants, Santa Fe. Mary Liza Phillips Smith is the oldest living member of the Phillips family of Elba.
