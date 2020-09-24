McCollough Shelley engage

 Miss Cammie McCollough and Mr. Nick Shelley

 Luann Dollar

Mr. and Mrs. Rhett McCollough of Elba announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Cammie Athelle, to Nick Shelley, son of Chad and Susan Shelley of Eufaula, Alabama. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Charles and Freddie Pearce and Pam and the late Earl McCollough, all of Elba, Alabama. Cammie is a 2016 graduate of Elba High School. She received her Associates degrees in science and nursing from Wallace Community College in 2018. She will complete her Bachelor of Science nursing degree from the University of Alabama in December of 2020. She is employed as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama. The future groom is the grandson of Dennis and Rhonda Shelley and Thomas and Donna Williams, all of Eufaula, Alabama. Nick is a 2014 graduate of Eufaula High School, and he attended Wallace Community College where he was a member of the Governors baseball team. He received a Bachelor’s degree in social science from Troy University in 2018. He is employed by Mead in Cottonton, Alabama. The wedding will be Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 5 o’clock in the evening at First United Methodist Church in Elba, Alabama. A reception will follow at Gilded Oaks. All friends and family are invited.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.