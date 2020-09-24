Mr. and Mrs. Rhett McCollough of Elba announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Cammie Athelle, to Nick Shelley, son of Chad and Susan Shelley of Eufaula, Alabama. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Charles and Freddie Pearce and Pam and the late Earl McCollough, all of Elba, Alabama. Cammie is a 2016 graduate of Elba High School. She received her Associates degrees in science and nursing from Wallace Community College in 2018. She will complete her Bachelor of Science nursing degree from the University of Alabama in December of 2020. She is employed as a Registered Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama. The future groom is the grandson of Dennis and Rhonda Shelley and Thomas and Donna Williams, all of Eufaula, Alabama. Nick is a 2014 graduate of Eufaula High School, and he attended Wallace Community College where he was a member of the Governors baseball team. He received a Bachelor’s degree in social science from Troy University in 2018. He is employed by Mead in Cottonton, Alabama. The wedding will be Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 5 o’clock in the evening at First United Methodist Church in Elba, Alabama. A reception will follow at Gilded Oaks. All friends and family are invited.
