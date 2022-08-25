Mrs. Roxana Arauz McMurphy of Mobile, Alabama proudly announces the forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Alejandra McMurphy, to Cameron Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tim Johnson of Elba, Alabama. Also, this marriage has the sincere love and blessing from her late father, Dr. Henry McMurphy.
Ale is a 2011 graduate of Davidson High School in Mobile, Alabama. She received her Bachelor’s degree in communications/public relations from the University of South Alabama in 2017. Ale is employed in sales with Cintas Corporation in Mobile, Alabama.
The future groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy B. Smith and the late Mr. and Mrs. Milford Johnson of Elba, Alabama.
Cameron is a 2011 graduate of Crenshaw Christian Academy in Luverne, Alabama. He received his Bachelor’s degree in business administration/management from the University of South Alabama in 2017. Cameron will be employed as a performance management analyst with Airbus in Mobile, Alabama.
The wedding will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 4 o’clock in the afternoon at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort in St. Maarten.
