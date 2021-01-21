Kit and Melissa Johnson of Elba, Alabama announce the birth of their daughter, Emmalyn Blaire Johnson, on Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:26 a.m. She weighed 9 lbs. 5 oz. and was 21 ¼ inches long.Emmalyn was welcomed home by her big sister, Elizabeth, age 2.
