Brown Spicer engagement

Miss Sara Lindsey Brown and Mr. Hayes Ballard Spicer

 Jennie Tewell Photography

Dr. and Mrs. Keith Brown of Orange Beach, Alabama announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sara Lindsey, to Hayes Ballard Spicer. Lindsey is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Gibbs and Mr. Arlon Brown and the late Sylvia Brown, all of Elba. Hayes is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Terry Spicer, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Phillip Hayes and Mr. And Mrs. Harold Spicer, all of Elba. Lindsey is a graduate of Gulf Shores High School, South Alabama University with a degree in Biological Science and recently graduated Summa Cum Laude in May from Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. She is currently employed as a veterinarian in Mobile, Alabama. Hayes is a graduate of Elba High School and Troy University with a degree in Risk Management Insurance and is currently employed with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama. The wedding is planned in October in Mobile and the couple will call Mobile, Alabama home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.