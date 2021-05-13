Matt and Stephanie Brunson of Elba, Alabama are pleased to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mary Elizabeth Brunson, to Charles Jabe Thompson, son of Steven and Billie Thompson of Opp, Alabama.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Nancy Brunson and the late Marion Brunson of Elba, Alabama, and Nelsa Hall and the late Bobby Hall of Ozark, Alabama, and Ron and Katheryn Leatherwood, also of Ozark, Alabama.
Mary is a graduate of Troy University and is employed with Dorsey Trailers.
The future groom is the grandson of the late Charles and Lou Ellen Thompson and the late Billy Marsh and the late Betty Berrious.
Jabe is a graduate of Opp High School and is employed as a sergeant with the Opp Police Department.
The wedding will take place Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., at Elba United Methodist Church with a reception following at the home of the bride. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Following their honeymoon, the couple plans to make their home in Elba.
