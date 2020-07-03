Mr. and Mrs. Jon Isaacs of Elba, Alabama announce the engagement of their daughter, Alayna Isaacs, to Nathan Weeks of Colquitt, Georgia, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Weeks. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mrs. Brenda Yarberry of Ozark, Alabama, and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Isaacs of Connersville, Indiana. She is also the great-granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Parr of Ozark, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Duncil of Connersville. She is a 2018 graduate of Penn Foster High School and is employed with her family’s business in Elba. The future groom is the grandson of the late Bert and Viola Cleveland of Colquitt, Wayne Weeks and the late Hilda Weeks of Colquitt. He is a 2017 graduate of Miller County High School and is employed in Bainbridge, Georgia. The wedding will take place October 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. central time at Wilkes Cove in Ozark, with a reception to follow. All friends and family of the couple are invited to attend.
