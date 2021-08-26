proud granddad

Joshua Hovanes, grandson of Jimmy Stevens, a Coffee County native and Elba High graduate, recently graduated from Auburn University. Joshua majored in Electrical Engineering and minored in Asian Studies (Japanese Language). He is staying at Auburn for graduate school specializing in Advance Computer Chip Design/Electrical Engineering. Joshua’s parents are Cheryl & Ken Stevens-Hovanes and his grandparents are Jimmy and Evelyn Stevens. Jimmy grew up in Zion Chapel, graduated from Elba High School, and graduated from Auburn in Civil Engineering. Jimmy has for many years lived and worked in the Huntsville, Ala. area, but maintained his Coffee County ties throughout those years. Granddad and grandson are pictured above.
