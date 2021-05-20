Dennison and Jessica Reeves and Amy Reeves of Highland Home, Alabama are proud to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Amber Nicole Reeves, to Jason Lee Danley, son of Mark and Virginia Danley of Gantt, Alabama.
The bride-elect’s maternal grandparents are Woodrowe and Faye Faulk of Honoraville, Alabama, her paternal grandparents are Eddie and Rebecca Reese of Highland Home and the late Bobby Reeves of Highland Home.
Amber is a graduate of Highland Home School and works as office manager for Time Limited Forestry in Elba, Alabama.
The future groom’s maternal grandparents are the late Sam and Thelma Kelly of Victoria, Alabama, and the late William B. Modlin. His paternal grandparents are Muriel and the late Joseph Danley of Jack, Alabama.
Jason is a graduate of Zion Chapel School and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and now works as the assistant manager of Sister Schubert’s in Luverne, Alabama.
The couple will be married Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 4 o’clock in the afternoon at Gilded Oaks in Elba, Alabama. Rev. Clay Crum will officiate the ceremony.
The couple and their children, Ashley, Emma-Kate, Braylon, and Everleigh, will reside at their home in Jack, Alabama.
