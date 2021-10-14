Elba will host Pumpkins on the Square on Thursday, Oct. 28, beginning at 6 pm. Contact the Elba Chamber of Commerce for more information at 897-3125.
In addition, the Elba City Council designated at its meeting this week that Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m., would be the time for door-to-door trick-or-treating with friends and neighbors in Elba. Those welcoming trick-or-treaters are encouraged to have a porch light turned on to help the little ones know where they can visit.
