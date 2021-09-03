Quarterback Club meeting

Former Elba High School football coach Scott Rials was the guest speaker of the Friday, Aug. 27, Elba Quarterback Club “Game Day” lunch meeting. Rials was in Elba for the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration of the 2011 Class 2A State Football Championship - he was the head coach for that championship team. Rials shared many fond memories from his nine years as head football coach at Elba, including many special memories from that record breaking 2011 year. Current head football coach Marc Sieving told Rials he and his staff often speak of the 2011 team when they are trying to motivate today’s Tigers. He said it was something special the things the 2011 team was able to accomplish in such a dominating fashion. Sieving said that is something Elba will continue to remember for years to come. Several of Rials players and coaches from the 2011 team were at the Quarterback Club meeting. He also was accompanied by his wife, Lisa, for the day’s anniversary celebratory events. More than 50 people were in attendance for last week’s Elba Quarterback Club meeting featuring Coach Rials. Rials now is the head football coach at Baldwin County High School in southwest Alabama - a Class 6A school for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.