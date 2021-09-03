Former Elba High School football coach Scott Rials was the guest speaker of the Friday, Aug. 27, Elba Quarterback Club “Game Day” lunch meeting. Rials was in Elba for the 10-Year Anniversary Celebration of the 2011 Class 2A State Football Championship - he was the head coach for that championship team. Rials shared many fond memories from his nine years as head football coach at Elba, including many special memories from that record breaking 2011 year. Current head football coach Marc Sieving told Rials he and his staff often speak of the 2011 team when they are trying to motivate today’s Tigers. He said it was something special the things the 2011 team was able to accomplish in such a dominating fashion. Sieving said that is something Elba will continue to remember for years to come. Several of Rials players and coaches from the 2011 team were at the Quarterback Club meeting. He also was accompanied by his wife, Lisa, for the day’s anniversary celebratory events. More than 50 people were in attendance for last week’s Elba Quarterback Club meeting featuring Coach Rials. Rials now is the head football coach at Baldwin County High School in southwest Alabama - a Class 6A school for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Scott Rials speaks at Elba Quarterback Club meeting
Linda Hodge
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Kinston Bulldogs rock ZC Rebels 20-12
- Elba Council votes to purchase new ATV for fire department
- Elba Theatre selected as ‘Lowe’s 100 Hometowns’ project for stage repairs
- Homecoming set for Sept. 17 for Elba
- Elba Tigers hold on late to skin Opp Bobcats 33-28
- Elba High School's golf champs receive championship rings
- Scott Rials speaks at Elba Quarterback Club meeting
- Brainstorms for 9/2/2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Proud Granddad!
- Wallace Clark
- Notice to Jordan Bone, mother of Stella Ann Bone, and Thomas Gage Bone
- Aaron Pope receives “Hero Award” from Main Street Alabama for establishment of Elba’s Farmers Market
- Unusual accident Saturday morning, Aug. 14, in Elba claims one life
- Betty Vaughan
- Elba group wins REPRESENT event belt
- Regina Angela Bloemker Kisner
- Elba Tigers hold on late to skin Opp Bobcats 33-28
- Gloria J Washburn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.