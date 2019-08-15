The Elba Senior Citizens Center encourages all seniors – age 60 and older – to join the center for lots of fun, activities and more. Along with nutritious meals 5-days-per-week, the director works with seniors to help them apply for several programs they may qualify for, including: Farmers Market Vouchers, HRDC- Energy Assistance, Food Assistance, Medicaid Waiver, Senior Rx Program, Medicare Savings Program, etc. A senior must be an active participant at the Elba Senior center for the director to sign up for programs that they may qualify for to receive assistance. To become a center participant, attendance is not based on income. This is a social place to come have fun and find or make new friends. If interested in joining the center, stop by or call 897-3019. The Elba Senior Citizens Center is located at 304 N. Factory Ave., Elba [across from the Elba Police Department]. Also, seniors age 60 and older that cannot come to the center may qualify for meals being brought to home. Contact Donna Falls, Elba Senior Center director, for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.