In May of 1954, the most elaborate and best-attended commencement exercise ever held at Elba High School was conducted at the Elba High School football stadium to award diplomas to 78 graduates. Some of the Elba High School Class of 1954 gathered Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to celebrate their 65th Class Reunion. Fifteen of those 78 graduates were able to gather for food and fellowship. Pictured above are front row (L-R) Peggy Hudson Courson, Elaine Crook Bullard, Harry Jacobs, Herschel Williams, Jack Padgett, Nellie Knotts Stinson, Nina Hudson Carpenter; Back Row (L-R) Jimmy Smith, James Kelley, Kimmie Ham, Willie Ray Crocker, Ramona Cowen Hammett, Mary Nevels Donaldson, Williene Rogers Brown, and Janaira Hornsby Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.