It is with great pride that Lt. Col. (Ret.) and Mrs. John Daniel Stokes of Elba, Alabama, and Mr. and Mrs. Tracy Lang of Brandon, Mississippi announce the upcoming wedding of their children, Mary Annabelle Stokes and Harrison Alexander Lang.
Annabelle is the granddaughter of the late Col. and Mrs. Charlie Mack Stokes Sr. and the late Dr. and Mrs. Lowell E. Wilson, both of Auburn, Alabama.
She is a graduate of Elba High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural communications from Auburn University in 2018, and a Master of Science in agricultural and extension education from Mississippi State University in 2020. She is currently employed by Louisiana State University where she is a communications coordinator.
Harrison is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Lang of Pearl, Mississippi; Mr. and Mrs. Garner Shannon Jr. of Belzoni, Mississippi; and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Layton of Lithia, Florida.
He is a graduate of Brandon High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural information sciences from Mississippi State University. He is currently employed by Bunge North America where he is an export logistics manager.
Harrison and Annabelle will become Mr. and Mrs. Lang on April 10, 2021 before friends and family at Bridlewood of Madison in Madison, Mississippi.
