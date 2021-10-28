The Elba High School Alumni Association held its annual “Four Person Scramble” Golf Tournament fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Elba Country Club.
The tournament originally was scheduled for the weekend of Elba’s Homecoming in September, but the possibility of inclement weather postponed the event until this month.
“It was a great event this year,” said Elba High School Alumni Association president Linda Hodge. “We had 40 golfers come out and show support for our association while enjoying 18 holes of golf on the fabulous Elba Country Club course.”
Through the funds raised each year via the golf tournament – hole sponsorships and entry fees to play, Hodge said the four-person scramble fundraiser goes a long way in helping the alumni association meet the needs of Elba City Schools and provide two monetary scholarships each year to graduating seniors at Elba High School.
Also, the association depends on funds from annual dues paid by members of the alumni association.
“We could never do all we do without those who support the Elba High School Alumni Association,” Hodge said. “I want to personally thank everyone that participated this year in our event.”
This year, Team Wilson was named the tournament winner. Members of this team were Josh and Jill Wilson, and their sons, John Martin and Jay.
“There are good days on the golf course and there are great days,” Josh Wilson said after the event. “Today [Oct. 16th], was better than both! This game has been good to our family in so many ways, and I’m so thankful we all share the same love for playing.”
He joked the ‘champions’ would be back next year to defend their title!
